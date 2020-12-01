Mother In Sweden Suspected Of Holding Her Son Captive For 28 Years In Apartment

An elderly woman in Sweden is being investigated by police after a relative discovered her son locked up in her apartment, reportedly for 28 years, numerous sources reported.

The woman, who is in her 70s, is being held on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm after the 41-year-old son was discovered with physical injuries in a filthy apartment, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Prosecutor Emma Olsson said a relative found the man and told authorities. The man was admitted to a hospital for physical injuries, although Olsson did not disclose what kind. The woman denied any wrongdoing.

The relative found the man Sunday after his mother was admitted to a hospital, Expressen, a Swedish newspaper, reported according to the AP. The relative approached the apartment and walked in after seeing that it was unlocked. Inside, the relative said there was “urine, dirt and dust” with a “rotten” odor.

The relative found the man sitting on blankets and pillows in the kitchen, reportedly with no teeth and with sores on his legs. Expressen reported that the relative said the man’s speech was slurred.

The man was likely held in captivity since the age of 13, Expressen reported.

Authorities will be interviewing the mother, the son and other witnesses, according to the AP.