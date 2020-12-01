Schumer Says He Agrees With Biden On Giving Transgender Students Access To Sports, Bathrooms, And Locker Rooms

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he agrees with President-elect Joe Biden that transgender students should have access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity, on his first day in office.

During a press conference Tuesday, Schumer was asked whether he agrees with Biden’s proposal for transgender students at federally funded schools. Schumer responded by saying he agrees with it and knows Biden will make sure it is all done legally.

“Joe Biden said that on his first day of office he will give transgender access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in federally funded schools. Do you think he has the ability to do this and do you agree with this decision?,” the reporter asked Schumer.

Schumer responded by saying “I agree with the decision and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly legally.”

Biden said in October that there should be “zero discrimination” if an eight or a ten-year-old child “decides” to be transgender. He also pledged again in October to sign the Equality Act, which would force public schools to allow biological males who identify as transgender girls into female athletics. (RELATED: ‘Trans Lives Matter’: Joe Biden Again Pledges To Sign Bill That Would Force Male Athletes Into Girls’ Sports)

The bill, which Biden fully supports, would require public schools to allow biological males who identify as transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports. (RELATED: Should Transgender Women Be Allowed To Play Women’s Sports?)

The Equality Act passed the House with unanimous support from Democrats in May 2019 was not voted on in the Republican-controlled Senate.