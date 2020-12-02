Kayleigh McEnany’s Husband Gets Into ‘Incident’ With NYT Photographer After Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s husband got into an “incident” with a New York Times photographer over not wearing a mask, according to a Wednesday pool report.

McEnany’s husband Sean Gilmartin attended Wednesday’s briefing “in the rear of the” room and was “maskless,” according to a pool report written by Washington Blade’s White House reporter Chris Johnson. NYT photographer Doug Mills reportedly “politely” reminded Gilmartin of White House press area’s mask mandates.

“A White House staffer who was with Gilmartin said incredulously, ‘Kayleigh’s husband?’ The staffer and Gilmartin exited together as Mills restated the mask rules and said it doesn’t matter who he is,” the pool report noted. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Opens Press Conference With Video Loop Of Democrats Breaking Their Own Lockdown Rules)

According to the pool report, Kayleigh McEnany’s husband was in the White House briefing room today and he never wore a mask. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 2, 2020

The NYT photographer later told Johnson that “Gilmartin was maskless for the entirety of the briefing,” according to the report. Mills also said he did not know who Gilmartin was during his brief talk with him.

The pool report also included a comment incorrectly attributed to McEnany’s husband. Johnson first reported that Gilmartin yelled “You crushed it!” at the end of the briefing. Later, he followed up by correcting the claim and noted that the comment was actually shouted by a First Class Fatherhood reporter.

“Your pooler regrets the error, but stands by the rest of the report,” Johnson wrote.

Following the incident, reporters began to praise Mills for confronting McEnany’s husband about the lack of mask.

NYT White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman called Mills “the damn GOAT [greatest of all time]” and Bloomberg’s White House reporter Jennifer Epstein gave him “props, as usual.”