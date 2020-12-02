Creator Of Slim Jim, Lon Adams, Dead At 95 From COVID-19 Complications

The creator of the recipe behind the infamous American snack, Slim Jim, has died.

Lon Adams passed away on Nov. 28 after contracting coronavirus, according to an article published Wednesday by the The News & Observer. Adams contracted the virus at the nursing home he lived in Raleigh, according to his 29-year-old grandson Andrew Adams. Lon died about a week after contracting the virus, according to the outlet.

“Every gas station in the country, I walk in and see something that my grandpa formulated,” said the grandson of Lon Adams, who created the recipe of one of the most recognizable snacks in the United States. https://t.co/YZ4t9iWyoP — The News & Observer (@newsobserver) December 2, 2020

“It feels wrong to say that it’s shocking that someone that old passed away, but it really was shocking,” Andrew said in an interview with The News & Observer. (RELATED: US Passes 250,000 Coronavirus Deaths)

“For someone to have been so healthy before the pandemic, and then just that rapidly be diagnosed and passing away, it was pretty shocking,” he told the outlet.

Not only did Lon create the Slim Jim recipe, he also served in World War II. Lon survived the famous Battle of the Bulge in Belgium where a bullet flew through his head, according to The News & Observer.

He is survived by his daughter Eleanor; son Eric; grandchildren Emma, Andrew and Kelley Ann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife Berdine; and brothers Jack and Arthur, according to his obituary.