White House Set To Hold As Many As 20 Indoor Christmas Parties Despite Warnings

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, the White House has plans to host about 20 Christmas parties for the holiday season, according to NBC News.

One Christmas party was held on Tuesday, with President Donald Trump making an appearance, NBC news reported.

The White House is planning holiday parties indoors despite pandemic warnings. https://t.co/GH2hWpv1So — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 24, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was reportedly not concerned that the Christmas parties might be setting a bad example for the American public.

“If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party. You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas, and you can do it responsibly,” McEnany explained to reporters. “We will engage in the celebration of Christmas,” she said.

The White House will be celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah, Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for Melania Trump said Wednesday, NBC reported.

Grisham added that the White House would be placing safety measures in place, including smaller guest lists and requiring masks to be worn, along with social distancing being encouraged. Photos from the event on Tuesday showed guests not social distancing or wearing their masks. (RELATED: ‘I’ll See You In 4 Years’: Trump Hints He’ll Run In 2024 During White House Christmas Party)

Grisham explained that attendance at the holiday gatherings is a person choice.

“It is a longstanding tradition for people to visit and enjoy the cheer and iconic decor of the annual White House Christmas celebrations,” Grisham said.