Pope Francis Tweets Pro-Abortion Biden’s Campaign Slogan

Pope Francis tweeted pro-abortion President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign slogan “build back better” on Thursday morning.

“To help our society to ‘build back better’, inclusion of the vulnerable must also entail efforts to promote their active participation,” the Holy Father tweeted, linking to his new “Message of the Holy Father Francis for the International Day Of Persons With Disabilities.”

To help our society to “build back better”, inclusion of the vulnerable must also entail efforts to promote their active participation. #IDPD https://t.co/JIIJgNx76E — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 3, 2020

Pope Francis’s message references “throwaway culture widespread in our time” noting that “some parts of our human family, it appears, can be readily sacrificed for the sake of others considered worthy of a carefree existence.” (RELATED: DC Archbishop Says He Would Give Pro-Abortion Joe Biden Communion)

“Ultimately, persons are no longer seen as a paramount value to be cared for and respected, especially when they are poor and disabled,” he writes, quoting his encyclical Fratelli Tutti.

The phrase “build back better” refers to Biden’s slogan regarding his plan for jobs and economic recovery.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced in November that it will form a task force to address Biden policy that contradicts Church teaching since Biden, who will be the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy, supports policies explicitly opposed to Catholic teaching such as abortion.

Biden has also promised that as president, he will reinstate Obama-era policies which required the Little Sisters of the Poor to give employees access to birth control, though this violates the Catholic beliefs of the sisters, and despite the fact that the Supreme Court ruled July 8 that the Catholic nuns are exempt from Obama’s contraceptive mandate.

The former vice president also advocates for same-sex marriage, though the Catholic Church teaches that marriage should be between a man and a woman.

Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory said in a November 24th interview with America Magazine that he hopes to collaborate with the president-elect while pointing out where Biden policy contradicts with Catholic teaching. He also said he would not deny Biden communion.

