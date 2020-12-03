PREVIEW: Wisconsin Faces A Very Tough Challenge Friday Night Against Marquette

Wisconsin faces Marquette this Friday night, and it should be a great game.

The Golden Eagles and Badgers have one of the best rivalries in college basketball, and Friday night is for bragging rights in the entire state.

If you think Wisconsin is going to back down to Marquette or allow the Golden Eagles to claim supremacy in the state, then you have another thing coming.

That’s just not going to be allowed to happen, and you can take that to the bank.

Through three games, Wisconsin has looked damn near unstoppable. Our offense is as balanced as I’ve ever seen it.

We can score from wherever we want on the court, and Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers are two of the most dominant bigs in the country.

We have too many options! When you only have one good player, then your hands are tied. We can go to any player at any time we want.

This Wisconsin basketball team is nothing short of absurd and Marquette will get to learn all about it Friday night!

This game won’t be within single digits by the time the clock hits zero.

You can catch it at 7:00 EST on FS1. It should be a fun one!