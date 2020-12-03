REPORT: 48 NBA Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Dozens of NBA players reportedly have coronavirus.

According to Shams Charania, 48 players tested positive for coronavirus in the "initial testing phase," which took place the final week of November.

A total of 546 players were tested.

48 NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 546 tested during initial testing phase from Nov. 24-30, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

Now, I’m sure some people in the middle will want to get all fired up about this, but it’s really not that big of a deal.

Is having dozens of players with coronavirus ideal? No, but should people be panicking? Absolutely not.

The season doesn’t start for a few weeks, and the league would rather have issues right now than in two months.

That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt. Plus, the NBA and Adam Silver have proven that they know what to do when it comes to dealing with coronavirus.

The NBA’s bubble in Orlando was an absolutely smashing success.

While 48 positive cases isn’t great, I really don’t think there’s any reason to be worried. Now, if we’re having this same conversation in a couple months, then it’s a very different situation.

As for right now, the league should be just fine.