REPORT: Russell Westbrook Left The Housekeepers In The NBA’s Bubble An $8,000 Tip

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook reportedly left a monster tip for the housekeepers in the NBA’s bubble.

According to Brad Townsend, Westbrook left an $8,000 tip when he left the bubble at Disney in Orlando. He also reportedly left his room completely spotless. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Only @russwest44 would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I’m told that he left a $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the @HoustonRockets left the NBA bubble. Moreover, I’m told, he left the room virtually spotless. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 6, 2020

TMZ also reported that Westbrook didn’t confirm the dollar amount, but told Taylor Rooks during an interview, “They took great care of us. Took the time & energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Aug 17, 2020 at 11:21am PDT

This is the kind of stuff I love to see out of pro athletes. These are the kinds of stories that always put a smile on our faces.

NBA players were kept in the bubble in Orlando for weeks on end, and had to be there until their teams were bounced from contention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jan 11, 2020 at 7:23pm PST

Obviously, there’s a ton of support staff that goes into making sure everything flows smoothly. Clearly, Westbrook was very appreciative.

Generally speaking, I’m a guy who leaves about $20 a day for housekeeping, and I consider that to be pretty generous.

Clearly, Westbrook is on a different level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jan 9, 2020 at 10:23pm PST

Props to Westbrook for his incredible act of kindness and generosity. The world could use some more of that during this tough year.