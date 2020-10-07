Editorial

REPORT: Russell Westbrook Left The Housekeepers In The NBA’s Bubble An $8,000 Tip

Sep 4, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook reportedly left a monster tip for the housekeepers in the NBA’s bubble.

According to Brad Townsend, Westbrook left an $8,000 tip when he left the bubble at Disney in Orlando. He also reportedly left his room completely spotless. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ also reported that Westbrook didn’t confirm the dollar amount, but told Taylor Rooks during an interview, “They took great care of us. Took the time & energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

This is the kind of stuff I love to see out of pro athletes. These are the kinds of stories that always put a smile on our faces.

NBA players were kept in the bubble in Orlando for weeks on end, and had to be there until their teams were bounced from contention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Obviously, there’s a ton of support staff that goes into making sure everything flows smoothly. Clearly, Westbrook was very appreciative.

Generally speaking, I’m a guy who leaves about $20 a day for housekeeping, and I consider that to be pretty generous.

Clearly, Westbrook is on a different level.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Props to Westbrook for his incredible act of kindness and generosity. The world could use some more of that during this tough year.