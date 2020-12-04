You Can Now Bet On Whether Or Not Alien Life Will Be Found On Earth

People can now bet on if aliens will be found on Earth by the end of 2021.

Bovada has released odds on whether or not “intelligent alien life” will “be confirmed by” the last day of 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s a fun bet to discuss, oddsmakers think the outcome is pretty rock solid. The odds of aliens being found is at +1400, which means there’s virtually no chance. The odds of alien life not being found is at a staggering -10000.

Obviously, this is a super interesting bet, but I think we all know that the odds of aliens showing up and showing out in the next 12 months is hovering right around zero.

Of course, aliens are all the rage these days. Ever since those damn monoliths started popping up, people have been embracing all sorts of different theories.

Having said that, you’re insane if you think I’m going to spend one penny on aliens showing up in America. I might as well light it on fire and throw it out a moving car.

Also, if aliens actually turn out to be real, won’t there be a gigantic war that follows? I’ve seen enough movies to know that’s generally how this situation unfolds.

I’m pretty confident we’ll have bigger issues on our hands than gambling payouts.

Let us know in the comments what you think about these odds. I’m curious if any of you are willing to wager on aliens being found.