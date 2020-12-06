Mac Jones Leads The Latest Heisman Odds, Kyle Trask Is 2nd

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is now the Heisman leader.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, Jones is at -135 to win the Heisman Trophy, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who had been the favorite, is now second at +110.

Nobody else is even close to those two players.

I’m a shade surprised that Trask has been bounced from the top spot. It’s not like he’s done anything wrong or dropped another game.

The Gators just beat Tennessee and Trask has had an insane season.

Having said that, Alabama is cruising right now, and Mac Jones is a huge part of the reason why. Nick Saban’s offense is simply unreal.

Is there any defense in America that Alabama wouldn’t be able to score on? I think the answer to that is no. Jones and his guys are rolling, and he’s now the Heisman favorite.

We’re clearly in a two-man race at this point as we near the end of the season. Let us know in the comments which one of these two starts will take home the Heisman.