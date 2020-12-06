When Will ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Be Released On Netflix?

We’re nearing the end of 2020, and there’s still not much information out there about “Ozark” season four.

The hit show about money laundering for a drug cartel dropped season three in March, and it’s been pretty silent since the latest episodes came out on Netflix. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, people are wondering when the hell we’re going to get season four. Unfortunately, outside of knowing that the final season will be split into two parts, there’s very little information floating around.

Star Jason Bateman said in an interview with IndieWire several months back that production would start in November.

My best guess is that we’re not getting new episodes until June or July 2021 if production only started in November.

I see no situation where Netflix gets season four in under seven or eight months from when the shooting date started.

It’s unfortunate, but welcome to the world of entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic. Everything is being delayed, and it sucks.

Hopefully, my prediction turns out to be 100% false, but I’m not holding my breath. The reality of the situation is that we’re incredibly unlikely to see new episodes anytime soon.

By the time the first part of season four hits Netflix, we’ll almost certainly have gone more than a year without new “Ozark” content.

You can trust that I’ll be keeping you updated the best I can because we need “Ozark” back ASAP. It’s an awesome show, and I need to know how it’s going to end!