‘Saturday Night Live’ Open Spoofs Rudy Giuliani, Trump Legal Team In Michigan House Hearing

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open featured a spoof of Michigan House hearings on voter fraud allegations.

The hearings last week featured President Donald Trump’s campaign attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani and constitutional law attorney Jenna Ellis, attempting to address voter fraud claims in the state.

SNL’s Kate McKinnon played Giuliani and spent much of the segment calling witnesses, including Dominion contractor Melissa Carone, played by Cecily Strong.

WATCH:

“You want evidence?” said McKinnon’s Giuliani. “OK, well today I have brought before you highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals who are all eyewitnesses. After hearing their testimony going to be like, ‘Wow, Rudy is right and getting smarter every day.'”

As Carone, Strong claimed to have literally seen dead people voting. When a Michigan Republican lawmaker accuses her of lying, she says she signed an “after David.”

“I’m not lying. I signed an after David,” she joked. “Yeah, that’s correct. David signed, and then I signed right after David.”

Giuliani’s other “witnesses” included a woman who claimed she “ate ballots,” “Nicole Kidman’s character from ‘the Undoing,'” and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who turned the hearing into a commercial for his product. (RELATED: Did Rudy Giuliani Fart On Live Television During Michigan Hearing? Jenna Ellis’ Eyes May Hold The Answer)

“Are we just going to let any random person come in here and start talking?” asked a Michigan lawmaker.

“In conclusion, I would say the defense rests, but we will never rest until this election is overturned or I get $10 million in cash,” McKinnon’s Giuliani joked. “And if you like what you saw here today, we’re having a press conference right after this at the Ritz Carlton Plumbing and Heating Supply Company right off I-94 between a dirty movie theater and a crematorium. Pets are not only allowed, they’re required.”