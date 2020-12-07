Aliens Convinced Trump To Keep Them Secret, Claims Ex-Israeli Space Head

The former head of the Israeli space program says not only do extraterrestrial beings live among us, but they convinced President Donald Trump not to reveal their identity because “humanity was not ready yet,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

87-year-old Haim Eshed, the former head of the Defense Ministry’s Space Divison for over three decades, told Yediot Aharonot that aliens have been secretly interacting with the US and Israeli government “for years.” He went on to claim that Trump, at one point, wanted to expose their existence to the world. (RELATED: Senate Committee Asks For Report On UFOs, Cites ‘Potential Threat’)

“The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet. Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria,” said Eshed, according to the Jerusalem Post. “They want to first make us sane and understanding.”

Eshed continued:

They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are. There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts. If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.

Eshed’s statemen comes months after the Defense Department announced the establishment of the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF).” Back in May, the Pentagon released declassified videos showing three encounters between a US Navy aircraft and “unidentified aerial phenomena,” according to CNN. (RELATED: Former Military Intelligence Official: UFO Materials Being Analyzed Could ‘Make Some Sort Of Definitive Conclusion’ Of Origins)