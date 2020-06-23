Senate Committee Asks For Report On UFOs, Cites ‘Potential Threat’

The Senate Intelligence Committee requested a report on recent unidentified aerial phenomenon, noting how they are a “potential threat” to national security.

The committee asked Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, among other agency heads, to submit an analysis on previously detected unidentified aerial phenomenon in relation to matters of national security and intelligence-sharing between agencies, according to a report introduced by Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on June 17.

“The Committee remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat,” the report stated.

The committee requested a “detailed analysis” of data collected by human, geospatial, measurement and signal intelligence from each agency.

The senators recognized that the intelligence might be sensitive, but said “information sharing and coordination across the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent,” and that the issue “lacked attention from senior leaders.”

There is also a request that one official be identified to oversee “an interagency process for ensuring timely data collection and centralized analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena reporting for the Federal Government,” regardless of which agency identifies the intelligence.

Senate Intelligence Committee wants a government-wide report in 180 days on #UFOs (or unidentified aerial phenomenon as they are now called). And it wants it to be unclassified. This is a big deal. Congress stepping in to force unified and public reporting. pic.twitter.com/uPdPtj37u2 — Bryan Bender (@BryanDBender) June 23, 2020

The committee is concerned with unidentified objects’ potential ties to “adversarial” foreign governments and the possible threat to the U.S. military, according to the report. It requested “identification of potential aerospace or other threats posed by the unidentified aerial phenomena,” and if the activity is conducted by foreign countries. (RELATED: Navy Drafting Procedures For UFO Encounters)

Though the analysis would be largely unclassified, it may include a classified annex, according to the committee. Ratcliffe and Esper have 180 days within passage to submit the report.

Ratcliffe and Esper did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.