The Eagles Have To Stick With Jalen Hurts At Quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles have to ride with Jalen Hurts at quarterback the rest of the season.

During a 30-16 Sunday loss to the Packers, Carson Wentz was benched in favor of the former Oklahoma and Alabama superstar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Hurts didn’t set the world on fire, he did inject new energy into the offense and provided a spark to the offense.

He also tossed a great touchdown pass on 4th and 18 late in the game.

The Eagles simply can’t go back to playing Wentz right now. It was night and day once Hurts took over Sunday.

The offense felt alive and the team just felt different. The Eagles might not have won the game, but there was a noticeable difference with Hurts out there playing QB.

I don’t know how Carson Wentz managed to drop off a cliff with his play, but that’s a question for a different time. Ride with Hurts and see what happens. There’s no way it can be worse than what we’ve recently see from Wentz.