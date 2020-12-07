Watch The Newest Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Another trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984” has hit the internet.

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel, according to IMDB, is, "Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah."

Millions of fans around the world are already super stoked for “Wonder Woman 1984,” and the latest trailer will only make people more amped.

Give it a watch below.

I am so excited for “Wonder Woman 1984,” and we don’t even have to go to the theaters to see the film with Gal Gadot.

It’s being released straight to streaming on HBO Max. It’s going to be lit to just kick back at home and watch the sequel to the hit original.

“Wonder Woman” might honestly have been the best superhero movie since Christian Bale’s Batman films. It was awesome.

Now, the gang is back together for “Wonder Woman 1984,” and Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are in the mix.

You can catch “Wonder Woman 1984” starting Christmas Day on HBO Max. Make sure to check back for my full review once I’ve seen it. I can’t wait!