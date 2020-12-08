Andrew Schulz Is Releasing A 4-Part Netflix Comedy Special

Comedy superstar Andrew Schulz is releasing a Netflix comedy special.

Schulz announced late Monday afternoon that his four-part comedy special “Schulz Saves America” is coming to Netflix December 17, and would focus on pandemics, predators, protesters and presidents. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can watch the very short video announcement below.

I can’t even begin to tell you how pumped I am about this. I’m very new to the game when it comes to Andrew Schulz, but I love the guy’s comedy.

Ever since a friend of mine interviewed him, I dived down a deep “Flagrant 2” rabbit hole, and I haven’t looked back.

I’m not kidding one bit. I watch literally every single “Flagrant 2” clip posted to YouTube. Schulz and Akaash Sing are outstanding together.

Now, the comedy superstar is bringing his magic to Netflix. If that doesn’t make you excited, then you probably just don’t understand great comedy.

Outside of Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr, I can’t remember the last time I was this amped for a comedy special on Netflix. We’re nine days away, and “Schulz Saves America” truly can’t get here fast enough!