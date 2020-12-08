Gwen Stefani Says She’d Rather Her Wedding To Blake Shelton ‘Not Be A COVID Situation’

Gwen Stefani opened up about her engagement to Blake Shelton and admitted she’d rather it “not be a COVID situation.”

“It’s so funny to even say ‘engaged,'” the 51-year-old singer shared during her appearance on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.” The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Blake Shelton Tweets About ‘Karma’ Following Reports His Ex Is Dating A Married Guy)

“It feels so weird,” she added. “People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”(RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Step Closer To Getting Married)

But as far as when the superstar couple plans to walk down the aisle, “The Voice” coach said it is going to depend on the pandemic, because she wants her parents to be a part of their day.

“I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” Gwen explained. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.”

Stefani went on to explain, that the two are going to “see what happens in the next few months” before making any plans related to walking down the aisle, because “even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID.”

Gwen shared the happy news in October that Shelton had proposed and she said yes with a sweet picture on Instagram. The caption next to her post read, “@blakeshelton yes please!”

As previously reported, the pair met as judges on the popular reality competition show “The Voice” following divorces from their spouses and have been seeing each other for the last five years.