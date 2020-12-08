Rep. Gohmert’s Tooth Appears To Fall Out Mid-Press Conference

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth appeared to fall out during a press conference on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the House Freedom Caucus press conference while Gohmert was speaking. About a minute into his speech, something appeared to fall from the top part of the inside of his mouth. The Texas congressman briefly stopped speaking as it happened before moving the item, presumably a tooth, towards the back of his mouth.

So, you can decide: Did Gohmert’s tooth fall out mid-press conference?

WATCH:

Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth just fell out at his press conference. pic.twitter.com/ieeEeBtcXp — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2020

Gohmert resumed speaking soon afterwards. At first some reports alleged that the item in his mouth was a piece of gum. Upon further inspection, however, many declared that it seemed to be his tooth.

Gohmert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

The congressman tested positive for COVID-19 in July prior to a scheduled flight with President Donald Trump. He made a full recovery and said afterwards that he felt “better than before [he] had it,” according to the Longview News Journal. (RELATED: ‘No Rules About When You Can Make Noise’: Congressional Hearing Goes Off The Rails As Louie Gohmert Refuses To Stop Banging His Desk)