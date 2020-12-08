Gigantic 9-Pound Goldfish Found In US Lake

A man found a 9-pound goldfish in a lake in South Carolina, according to ABC News.

Scott Robinson of Lake Specialists was electrofishing – measuring the health of the fish population – at Oak Grove Lake located east of Greenville, South Carolina when he found the 9-pound goldfish in November, ABC News reported. The Greenville County Parks, Recreation & Tourism posted the fish on social media on Monday, the outlet reported.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population. https://t.co/etUcVHqN0O pic.twitter.com/4DRBzCk99k — Greenville Rec (@greenvillerec) December 7, 2020

The fish survived a full draining of the lake during recent repair, Ty Houck, the Director of Greenways, Natural and Historic Resources for Greenville County Parks, said to ABC 13. Houck also told the local outlet that due to the lake’s shallow water, it’s likely the fish is the only one of its kind living in the lake. (RELATED: Woman Spends Hundreds To Save Choking GOLDFISH)

Officials believe the fish survived multiple drainings since they do not know how big the goldfish was when he first moved into Oak Grove Lake, reported ABC 13.

Joris Gijsbers from The Netherlands owns the world’s longest goldfish measuring 18.7 inches from snout to tail-fin, according to Guinness World Records, reported the local outlet.