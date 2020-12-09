Porn Website Offers To Team Up With The NBA To Keep Players Out Of Strip Clubs During The Coronavirus Pandemic

A porn website is offering to help keep NBA players safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA recently had dozens of players test positive for coronavirus ahead of the new season starting, and IsMyGirl wants to help keep players away from models and out of strip clubs, according to Heavy.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA players can’t go to strip clubs & in an email adult webcam site IsMyGirl, has formally extended an offer to NBA and its players to partner with the site to help keep players away from strip clubs and Instagram models by interacting with some of the hottest models online. pic.twitter.com/gUviFnh8VV — ????????Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) December 7, 2020

The porn website stated the following in part in a statement to Heavy.com:

IsMyGirl, a premium platform for adult models to monetize their sexy content, would like to formally extend an offer to the NBA to partner with the site to help keep players away from strip clubs and Instagram models. By interacting with some of the hottest models online, players they (sic) can ensure that their needs will be satisfied while still complying with the strict COVID-19 protocols

Look, all options have to be kept on the table. At this point, it’d be foolish to rule anything out. We have to do whatever is necessary to keep the players safe and healthy!

If that means the NBA teams up with a porn website for camming options, then we have to at least hear out the offer.

This is a war, and alliances are almost always necessary to win any war.

As I’ve said many times, nobody knows how to dominate the marketing game like porn companies do. They’re in a league of their own.

Different adult entertainment companies do similar stuff to IsMyGirl all the time, and it always moves the needle.

People eat up whenever porn companies start making offers to sports teams.

Will the NBA take up IsMyGirl on its offer? I doubt it, but we can’t rule it out! Again, this is a war and we have to be willing to do anything and everything in order to beat coronavirus!