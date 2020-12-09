REPORT: Kellyanne Conway Lands Multimillion-Dollar Tell-All Book Deal About Her Time As Trump’s Adviser

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has reportedly signed a multimillion-dollar book deal.

Conway’s book would allegedly be a tell-all about her time as one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers, according to a report published Tuesday by the Daily Mail. The deal is far higher than the $2 million advance given to former National Security Adviser John Bolton, according to the outlet.

“Of all the White House insiders, Kellyanne is going to write the most unvarnished, eye-popping account of her time working for the president,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She’s got some of us quaking in our boots.” (RELATED: ‘He’s Elevated Women’: Kellyanne Conway Praises Trump’s Support For Women At The RNC)

The source also pointed out Conway could receive more money from the movie rights to the book, the outlet reported.

“I don’t have any comment,” Conway reportedly told the Daily Mail when the outlet reached her for comment.

Conway resigned from the Trump administration in August and her husband George Conway stepped away from his role at The Lincoln Project. “I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes,” Conway said in a statement at the time, according to CNN.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” she continued. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”