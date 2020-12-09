Todd McShay And Mel Kiper Predict That The Detroit Lions Will Draft BYU QB Zach Wilson

The Detroit Lions are projected to draft BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

ESPN draft experts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay released a mock draft Wednesday, and they had the BYU superstar going 10th overall to the Lions.

I wouldn’t hate drafting Zach Wilson at all. The odds of the Lions getting rid of Matthew Stafford at the end of the season are really low.

I love Stafford and he’s going to be the team’s starting quarterback for at least one more season. He could very easily end up being the starting quarterback for at least two more years depending on how things play out the rest of 2020 and into 2021.

That still doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea to draft Zach Wilson. We could scoop up the BYU sensation, glue him to the bench for a couple seasons and then play the dual-threat quarterback once Stafford’s well past his prime.

Sure, it’s an expensive pick for a guy you don’t plan on playing, but it’s worth the gamble if it pays off.

After all, it’s not like we’d be burning the first overall pick. The Lions are picking at 10th in this mock draft.

I’m more than willing to gamble with the 10th overall pick for a potential franchise QB knowing that Stafford will still be around for a little bit.

If this is the route the Lions go, then I’m all in, and I say that as a guy who likes Stafford.