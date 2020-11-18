REPORT: Matthew Stafford Is Expected To Play Sunday Against The Panthers

Detroit Lions quarterback is expected to be on the field Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

According to Tom Pelissero, Stafford has a partial ligament tear on his right thumb, but the Lions star passer is expected to start against Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tests revealed #Lions QB Matthew Stafford has a partial tear in a ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand, per sources. They’ll take the week to see how he throws the ball. But Stafford is tough as they come and the expectation is he starts Sunday against the #Panthers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2020

Fans of the Lions better hope like hell that Stafford is out there against the Panthers. We all know how bad Detroit is when he’s off the field.

Even when Stafford is playing, the Lions are far from elite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

You take Matthew Stafford off of the field for Detroit, and you’re asking for an absolute disaster to unfold. Do we all remember the 2019 season when he was held out for a long time?

The Lions looked like a glorified college team out there against other NFL squads. It was pathetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

The entire team rides with Stafford’s arm. We can’t beat anyone if he’s off of the field. So, let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s ready to go Sunday. If he’s not, then we’re primed to get blown off the field.