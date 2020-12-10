Colin Cowherd Says He Has ‘Whips At Home’

Fox Sports star Colin Cowherd recently dropped a bizarre line about whips.

During the Wednesday episode of “The Herd,” the Fox Sports pundit was talking about baseball fans and their obsession with stats when he dropped an all-time strange comment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“So many baseball fans are into all these stats. You know, on base, your WHIP…and by the way, I got plenty of whips at home that don’t have anything to do with baseball,” Cowherd said during his Wednesday episode of “The Herd.”

You can watch the incredible comment below.

Wait…what did he just say?? ???? pic.twitter.com/cMZNkzBSUu — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) December 9, 2020

Okay, I know some people call their vehicles whips, and there’s obviously a chance that’s what Cowherd is talking about.

As a man who always extends the benefit of the doubt, let’s assume that’s what he’s talking about. There’s just one very weird problem here.

Look at the way he just stared into the camera after dropping that line! Does that look like the kind of man who is just talking about his truck?

He clearly was trying to get a bit edgy and push the limits!

Hell, maybe Cowherd is just a huge fan of “Indiana Jones” and collects whips as memorabilia! I’m not willing to rule anything out.

No matter what, I just have to tip my cap to Cowherd. He knew exactly what he was doing by dropping this line, and decided to do it anyways. We’ll never know what he truly meant, and that’s exactly what he wanted. Stay frosty, Cowherd!

H/T: BroBible