Colin Cowherd Rips Nebraska’s Football Program, Says They’re An Average Job

Colin Cowherd took some shots at the Nebraska football program Thursday.

Cowherd broke down how Nebraska fans have delusional expectations and the Cornhuskers are no longer an elite program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only are they not elite, but he pointed out they’re behind several other teams when it comes to the Big 10.

“Every College Football program in 2020 has a number on how many games they should win.” — @ColinCowherd Which coaches should be on the hot seat this season? pic.twitter.com/x3sEA6LGqJ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 9, 2020

First off, cease and desist, Mr. Cowherd. Hating Nebraska is my job. I’ve been doing it for years, and I’m the best person in America at it.

When it comes to pulverizing the dreams of the Nebraska football program and Scott Frost, I do it better than anyone.

Nebraska fans: Let me buy you a beer and talk some football. We can be enemies when the game begins. Me: pic.twitter.com/bJgqaXf6Vs — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

That’s just a fact, and I’ve been doing it ever since Frost arrived on campus. I love the passionate fans, but I love crushing their dreams even more.

So, with all due respect to Colin Cowherd, it’s a bit late to be showing up at the party I’ve been hosting for more than two years.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

Secondly, Cowherd is of course correct on every single point, and they’re the same points I’ve been making for years.

Has Frost been a gigantic disappointment in Nebraska? Yes, but it’s not all his fault. Cornhuskers fans think they’re still living in the 1990s.

They’re not. The landscape of college football has changed, and Nebraska fans need to learn how to love 8-4 seasons. I wish I was wrong because college football is better when the Cornhuskers are rolling, but those days are long gone.

Remember when Bo Pelini had Nebraska extremely competitive and then they fired him? Yeah, how much do you think they regret that decision?

Hopefully, if we play football in 2020, Wisconsin will get to give Nebraska another whooping! I love to see it!