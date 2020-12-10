Editorial

REPORT: Dallas Mavericks Will Release J.J. Barea After Guaranteeing Him $2.6 Million

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Barea #5 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks point guard J.J. Barea is reportedly set to become a free agent, but he’ll leave the team with a nice parting gift.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Barea is set to be released Thursday by the Mavericks, but he won’t leave Dallas empty handed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Barea inked a $2.6 million deal with the team in November, and owner Mark Cuban gave him the contract as a sign of his appreciation for the guard’s contributions to the team over the year.

So, while he won’t be playing in Dallas anymore, he’s getting a monster parting gift from Cuban.

This is a 100% pure class move from Cuban and the Mavericks. This is what we love to see in pro sports. Barea, who won a title with Dallas in 2011, is a fan favorite, but it’s just time to move on.

After a total of 11 seasons playing in Dallas, the Mavericks are now making roster moves to focus on the future.

 

Those moves mean that Barea’s time with the team has come to an end. They could have cut and run without paying him anything.

Instead, Cuban gave him a $2.6 million gift before cutting him as a sign of his appreciation. If that’s not a classy move, then I don’t know what is.

 

Props to Cuban and the Mavericks for taking care of a guy who gave the team his everything for several years.