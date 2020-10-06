REPORT: Delonte West Is ‘Doing Fine’ In Rehab, Is In The Process Of Detoxing

Former NBA player Delonte West is reportedly doing well in rehab.

West was all over the news after a photo of him appearing to be begging on the streets went viral, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped get him into rehab.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — ???????? (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

According to TMZ, he’s in the process of detoxing at a facility, and a source told TMZ that he’s “doing fine” as he tries to clear his system.

Once he’s cleared phase one of detox, then he’ll move into a program focused on “mental health and long term sobriety programs.”

This is the kind of update I think we were all hoping to see. West’s struggles in life after leaving the NBA are well-documented.

He has struggled mightily since his basketball career came to an end. Most notably, he was filmed in a street fight.

Now, West is in rehab trying to get his life put together. Mark Cuban deserves major props for stepping in and helping his former player.

Nobody wants to see anyone struggle, especially somebody that used to work for them.

Hopefully, West continues to make solid progress, and is able to bounce back.