Hard Drugs: Erectile Dysfunction Pills Accidentally Packaged With Anti-Depressants

A Tennessee pharmaceutical company, AvKare, has issued a voluntary recall after packages of erectile dysfunction medication were accidentally mixed up and packaged with anti-depressants, The New York Post reported.

The accidental product mix-up will affect 100 mg tablets of trazodone, and 100 mg of sildenafil, according to The New York Post. Trazodone is used for depression, while sildenafil is the primary ingredient in Viagra.

Erectile Dysfunction Drug and Anti-Depressant Accidentally Swapped in Factory https://t.co/CX6F2n7S8G pic.twitter.com/PvrbpSU7Wp — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) December 10, 2020

While it may be just a simple accident which resulted in the mix-up of the two tablets, there are some serious side-effects to unknowingly taking them.

While erectile dysfunction has been linked to mental health issues, there have been cases of accidental doses of trazodone resulting in symptoms ranging from constipation to blurry vision.

Additionally, for people who may take medications with nitrates, unknowingly taking sildenafil can cause dangerous fluctuations in blood pressure.

AvKare has stated that the medications were accidentally mixed up “during bottling at a 3rd party facility.”

Individuals whose medication may be at risk of the mix-up are encouraged to contact AvKare for information and guidance.