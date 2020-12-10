REPORT: New Yorker Cartoonist Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

A prominent magazine cartoonist for The New Yorker was arrested Wednesday on charges of possessing child pornography, police said.

Danny Shanahan of Rhinebeck, New York, was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony, according to a statement released by authorities. (RELATED: Jeffrey Toobin Fired From The New Yorker)

Police didn’t say in the statement what prompted the search. The child pornography was found on his computer after local police obtained a warrant to search the device, the Daily Voice reported.

Shanahan’s work last appeared in The New Yorker in the magazine’s Feb. 20 issue. He has been a contract cartoonist with the publication for 32 years, according to his LinkedIn page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The New Yorker (@newyorkermag)

The longtime illustrator’s son, Render Stetson-Shanahan, was found guilty of manslaughter in June for the brutal 2016 stabbing of his Queens roommate Carolyn Bush. Stetson-Shanahan was sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison, according to a press release from the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Bush had been stabbed multiple times in her neck and torso. The puncture wounds reportedly caused massive injuries to her heart and lungs and severed an artery. She was later reportedly pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.