Oklahoma Vs. West Virginia Canceled

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia has been canceled.

The Big 12 announced Thursday afternoon that the game between the Sooners and Mountaineers has been canceled because WVU is shutting down due to coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

????️ ????️#Big12FB ???????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????: @OU_Football at @WVUfootball scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 has been cancelled as WVU is shutting down its football operations for seven days. More details ➡️ https://t.co/mQJLVuGeXB — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 10, 2020

The West Virginia football program is pausing all team-related activities until December 17th, including the cancellation of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma. https://t.co/fcbsZ0JDSr — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) December 10, 2020

Honestly, this isn’t the worst case scenario for Oklahoma. It’s really bad news for West Virginia because they lose a game as they fight for bowl position.

However, it doesn’t mean much at all for the Sooners in the big picture.

Oklahoma will play Iowa State for the Big 12 title December 19. So, win or lose against WVU, it makes no difference on their ability to win a conference title.

Now, they just get an extra week to prepare and prep for the Cyclones. If anything, this might end up being a blessing in disguise.

It’s still unfortunate Big 12 fans lose a game, but something tells me that nobody in Norman is crying over this situation.