Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Was The Best Album Of 2020

Taylor Swift dropped the best album of 2020 with “Folklore.”

As you all know, we’ve been dropping our yearly awards recently, and it’s now time for the best album. This one wasn’t even that tough. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Folklore” walks away with the award, and I’m not even sure there was a ton of competition. When it comes to moving the needle, Swift damn near broke the music industry when she dropped the album back in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In case you think I’m kidding, our office employs people from all different backgrounds with varying musical tastes.

“Folklore” brought everyone to a grinding halt. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen any album ever do the same in my 5+ years working here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In my very humble opinion, it was her best album in a long time. It felt like old school Taylor Swift but with a more mature spin. It was an emotional rollercoaster and blunt reminder that Swift remains untouchable.

Taylor Swift’s new album Folklore is an outstanding musical achievement. It’ll make you feel the highest of highs and lowest of lows. Folklore is just the latest reminder that Swift is a generational talent on a level that we might never see again. https://t.co/PJjoF8bUEq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 24, 2020

Swift is known for growing with her audience, which is why she has such insane staying power, but “Folklore” took things to a new level.

Was there a bad song on the entire thing? I think the answer to that is no.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Now, I’m sure a bunch of hardos are going to jump in here and try to claim that Taylor Swift’s music sucks. You do you, but the numbers speak for themselves.

She’s America’s sweetheart and has been for more than a decade. Judging from “Folklore,” she’s not going to lose that title anytime soon.

Best song on the album? That has to be “The Last Great American Dynasty.” That song absolutely bangs.

Congrats to Taylor Swift for sending shockwaves through the music industry with “Folklore.” She’s as great as she’s ever been, and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.