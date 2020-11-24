Taylor Swift To Release ‘Folklore’ Concert Film On Disney+

Musician Taylor Swift announced she is releasing a concert film of her newest album “Folklore” on Disney+.

“Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” will premiere at midnight, according to an Instagram preview shared by the “You Belong With Me” singer.

“‘Folklore’ was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff‎ and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album,” Swift said in a recorded message that aired Tuesday on “Good Morning America.” “But we got together at Long Pond studio and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We were joined by Justin Vernon and it was filmed by Disney+.” (RELATED: REVIEW: Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Folklore’ Is An Incredible And Emotional Rollercoasters)

“I’m so excited for you to see it,” Swift added. “It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with, and I really hope you enjoy it.”

I can’t wait to see it either. Her songs on this album are so much more cryptic than any other album and I can’t wait to see what they each mean to her. Swift also can’t really tour this album because of COVID-19, so I guess this is as close to that as we’re going to get.

I will definitely be watching.