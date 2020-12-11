Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Reportedly Said Removing Democrat Cynthia Johnson From Assignments After Threatening Trump Supporters Went ‘Too Far’

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reportedly said that House Republicans went “too far” in removing Democratic Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson from committee assignments after she threatened Trump supporters.

“I think that removing her from her committees is too far, truly, and I’ve reached out and asked the incoming House leadership to reconsider that,” Whitmer said during a Thursday news briefing, according to MLive.com.

Johnson threatened Trump supporters in a Facebook live video Tuesday, warning Trumpers they need to be careful and calling on “soldiers” to “make them [Trump supporters] pay.”

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay,” Johnson said in the video.

Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson threatened @realDonaldTrump supporters in a Facebook live video Tuesday, saying it is a warning message to those who support the president. Read more here: https://t.co/QnUstXelby pic.twitter.com/cWIxH1hXL1 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 9, 2020

“I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room, because, uh, I just wish I could, but we’re public so…” Johnson continued in the video.

Johnson had been receiving a number of threats, including death threats, prior to her video, according to MLive.com.

Following the video, Republican Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield released a statement explaining Johnson was removed from her committee assignments and that there was an ongoing investigation. (RELATED: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Extends Partial Lockdown In Michigan)

Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y5lTqqmEVI — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 9, 2020

“Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official,” the statement said. “Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation.”

However, Johnson told MLive.com that she didn’t mean to threaten Trump supporters and that she is owed an apology from Republican leaders.

“In my community, we often use the term soldier, but when we use the term it means for people to rise up and not just take B.S.,” she said. “It doesn’t mean anything violent. Our rise up means rise up against racism, against tyranny, rise up against violence. No. my message was not one that was intended against the Trump people. We are talking about peace and unity.”