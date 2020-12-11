Lawmaker Gets Tested For COVID-19, Attends Lunch Event While Waiting For (Positive) Results

Republican North Dakota state Sen. Ray Holmberg reportedly attended a lunch event Tuesday despite developing COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend.

Holmberg, 76, was reportedly still waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test he took Monday when he attended the lunch. He received positive test results just hours after the event ended. (RELATED: COVID-19 Killed New Hampshire House Speaker)

“In hindsight, should I have gone? Probably not,” Holmberg told the Daily Beast about his actions. “But it happened, and I’m not gonna deny the obvious. When I received my diagnosis later, I did notify the president’s office.”

Holmberg said there were eight people in attendance at the lunch, and that they were in a large enough room to maintain physical distance between them. He also said that while they did remove their masks to eat, they all wore face coverings throughout the event and no one shook hands.

University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost, who has previously recovered from COVID-19, was reportedly the only one who sat at a table with Holmberg during the event.