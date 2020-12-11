Potential Clue In Taylor Swift’s New Album Artwork Leads People To Believe A Third Album Is Coming

Many are speculating that musician Taylor Swift could release a third album after a potential clue was spotted in the album cover art for “Evermore.”

Swift released the sister album to “Folklore” on Friday, roughly five months after the release of the first album. Now fans are wondering if we’ll see a second sister album.

Taylor Swift fans theorize she has a third album coming titled ‘woodvale’ after the word was discovered in #folklore photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/ZBfYcftIFn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2020

The word “Woodvale” was spotted in the cover art for “Evermore,” according to Page Six. The area is near the Lake District in the UK, also known as the inspiration behind Swift’s song “The Lakes.” Some also believe it could just be another name for the second album, Page Six reported.

I’d love to get a third album from Swift. Would it come in 2020 or would she wait to release it in the new year? (RELATED: REVIEW: Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Evermore’ Is Incredible)

It’s not unlikely I don’t think. Her reasoning behind releasing a sister album to “Folklore” was that she couldn’t stop writing songs.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift said in the announcement of her new album. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

If she has more songs as good as the ones on these first two albums, I can’t wait to hear it.