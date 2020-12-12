Sarah Fuller Successfully Makes An Extra Point Kick. Did Tennessee Even Attempt To Play Defense?

Vanderbilt Sarah Fuller pulled off a successful extra point kick Saturday against Tennessee.

After becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five game, Fuller successfully attempted the extra point during the first quarter of the matchup against the Volunteers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Incredible ???? Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to score in a Power 5 game. (via @secnetwork) pic.twitter.com/8UkfzRXTjz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020

Okay, here’s the deal with this situation. I’m going to make two points, and they’re points that I think rational people everywhere will agree with.

First and foremost, it’s cool that Fuller made the kick. She’s clearly having fun, and that’s neat. She’s building her brand and making a name for herself.

Props to her on that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanderbilt Football (@vandyfootball)

Having said that, was Tennessee literally told to not try to stop her kick? They played as if it was going to be a fake.

Clearly, Vandy wasn’t going to fake the extra point. So, why did the Volunteers only really send a few guys? Tennessee literally didn’t bring any pressure.

They just let her kick! Is this now where we’re at in football? If a woman plays, we just don’t attempt to stop them? Watch that video and tell me you think Tennessee brought legit pressure. You can’t.

Now, we’ll have another week of the media out here praising Sarah Fuller like she’s Justin Fields and just went off for a dozen touchdowns. At this point, who will be the first person to endorse her for the Heisman. You know that’s coming. You know it!

Let us know what you think of Tennessee’s defense in the comments.