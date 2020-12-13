How Does Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost Still Have A Job?

It’s truly incredible that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost still has a job.

The Cornhuskers ended the regular season Saturday by losing to a Minnesota team missing 33 players! The Gophers were decimated and still dominated Nebraska. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: Minnesota will be down 33 players from COVID issues and injuries today against Nebraska. They will have just 4 total DTs, 2 TEs and will be missing multiple starting offensive linemen. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2020

At this point, I just don’t understand how Scott Frost still has a job. It makes no sense to me at all.

I understand he’s the chosen child in Lincoln, but you eventually have to put up results. He’s never come close to getting the job done.

In three seasons coaching the Cornhuskers, he’s 11-20! Not only is he 11-20, but the team doesn’t show any signs of improving.

It’d be one thing if it looked like Nebraska was improving, but they’re not. If anything, it seems like they’re getting worse.

At least they’re practicing hard!

Frost: “I hate to even say this…but we had our best week of practice offensively since maybe I’ve been here.” — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) December 12, 2020

It just doesn’t add up to me at all, and the good people in Nebraska deserve much better. As I’ve said many times, they’re passionate fans, but they’re not getting the product on the field they deserve.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

For the sake of the program, Frost has to go. If he doesn’t, then fans should be rioting in the streets.