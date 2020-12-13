Editorial

How Does Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost Still Have A Job?

Dec 12, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost looks to the video board as a tribute to the teamÕs seniors is played before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It’s truly incredible that Nebraska football coach Scott Frost still has a job.

The Cornhuskers ended the regular season Saturday by losing to a Minnesota team missing 33 players! The Gophers were decimated and still dominated Nebraska. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At this point, I just don’t understand how Scott Frost still has a job. It makes no sense to me at all.

I understand he’s the chosen child in Lincoln, but you eventually have to put up results. He’s never come close to getting the job done.

In three seasons coaching the Cornhuskers, he’s 11-20! Not only is he 11-20, but the team doesn’t show any signs of improving.

It’d be one thing if it looked like Nebraska was improving, but they’re not. If anything, it seems like they’re getting worse.

At least they’re practicing hard!

It just doesn’t add up to me at all, and the good people in Nebraska deserve much better. As I’ve said many times, they’re passionate fans, but they’re not getting the product on the field they deserve.

For the sake of the program, Frost has to go. If he doesn’t, then fans should be rioting in the streets.