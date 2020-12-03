Editorial

Nebraska AD Bill Moos Says Scott Frost Has ‘No Reason’ To Worry About His Job Security

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost has words with Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7)runs during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is apparently satisfied with football coach Scott Frost.

Despite the fact that Nebraska is an absolute trainwreck of a program, the man running the Cornhuskers isn’t apparently going anywhere. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Moos told The Athletic during a Wednesday interview, “He’s just what I want and what Nebraska’s needed. There’s no reason for Scott Frost to be concerned about his job.”

I feel so bad for fans of the Cornhuskers. Scott Frost’s record in Lincoln is an abysmal 10-19. Imagine being a fan who has had to live through these past few years and then hear your AD drop this line about his job security.

At what point do you just give up a fan of the Cornhuskers? At what point do you just throw in the towel.

There used to be a time when Nebraska was a dominant college football program. Teams from around America feared them.

Nobody wanted to take the field against the Cornhuskers. Now, they can be awful and the head coach doesn’t even have to worry about his job security. Stop and think about that for a moment.

I honestly love Nebraska fans. They treated me incredibly well when I was in Lincoln, and they deserve so much better than what they’re getting.