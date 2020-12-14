50 Different Head Coaches Have Worked In The SEC Since Nick Saban Went To Alabama

One tweet tells you everything you need to know about Nick Saban’s absurd domination in the SEC.

As pointed out by Jim Dunaway, a total of 50 different head coaches have worked in the SEC since Nick Saban was hired by Alabama in 2007. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arkansas has had the most head coaches during that time with six different men running the Razorbacks. You can see the full list below.

The SEC landscape has changed since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama. Auburn (4*)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (4)

Georgia (2)

Kentucky (3)

LSU (2)

Ole Miss (5)

Miss State (4)

Missouri (3)

South Carolina (3*)

Tennessee (5)

Texas A&M (4)

Vanderbilt (5*) (*with new hire)@JOXRoundtable pic.twitter.com/62awPqQM3q — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) December 14, 2020

That tweet sums up Nick Saban’s domination in the SEC better than any other stat that I’ve ever seen. Fifty different head coaches! Fifty!

Stop and think about how outrageous that number is. Things have been rolling in Tuscaloosa since 2007, and large portions of the SEC have been on fire in the same time span.

Part of the problem is that programs actually believe they can be Alabama, but there’s only one Nick Saban. Instead of accepting that and moving forward, teams fire coaches way too soon because they’re not as great as the Crimson Tide.

Auburn literally just fired Gus Malzahn, who didn’t even come close to having a losing record during his time with the Tigers.

It’s truly incredible how much carnage Saban brought with him to the SEC, and this tweet puts it into crystal clear terms.

You simply can’t compete with the man. It’s that simple.