Alabama Vs. LSU Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend

Alabama destroying LSU was the most-watched college football game of the past weekend.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the blowout 55-17 win for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over the Tigers averaged 4.218 million viewers on CBS.

It narrowly edged out Ohio State/Michigan State to be the top game of the weekend.

While the ratings certainly aren’t the biggest that we’ve ever seen, I’m not surprised at all that Alabama/LSU was the top game of the week.

LSU beat the Crimson Tide in 2019, and Nick Saban was out for revenge against Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.

He didn’t struggle to get it! The game in Baton Rouge wasn’t even close. From the opening kick through the clock hitting zero, Alabama balled out.

It was just the latest reminder that Nick Saban’s team in Tuscaloosa is incredibly elite.

As always, it’s a great sign for America whenever college football is rolling, and we’ve successfully added another weekend to the books!