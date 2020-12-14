Georgia Vs. Vanderbilt Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt has been canceled.

The SEC announced late Monday afternoon that the game has been called off “due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements. The game is declared a no-contest.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS | The Vanderbilt at Georgia FB game of Dec. 19 is cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements. The game is declared a no-contest. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 protocols. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 14, 2020

Another one game in college football hits the dirt. Honestly, this is probably for the best if you’re a fan of Vandy.

Can you imagine how ugly this game was going to be? The Bulldogs might have been up by 40 at halftime.

Not even American icon Sarah Fuller would have been able to keep Vandy in the game with her leg.

Now, Georgia will finish the regular season at 7-2 and wait to see what kind of bowl game they get. It’s far from ideal, but they’re still better off than most teams in the country.

Finally, you have to wonder how this impacts Sarah Fuller’s Heisman campaign. Can she really win the Heisman after appearing in only two games? You’d think the answer to that would be no, but we all know anything is possible in 2020!