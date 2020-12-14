4-Year-Old Receives Nerf Guns From NRA After Mall Santa Crushes His Dreams

After an Illinois mall Santa told a 4-year-old boy he couldn’t get a Nerf gun for Christmas, the National Rifle Association (NRA) stepped in to deliver the popular toy to the boy.

“Mean Santa didn’t want to give me a Nerf gun for Christmas,” Michael DeCarlo said in a new video released Sunday. DeCarlo is then shown opening tons of Nerf guns, all brought to him by the NRA Santa.

“Mall Santa didn’t want to give Michael a Nerf gun for Christmas and made him cry,” the group said in a tweet. “The NRA made it our mission to fix this and make Michael’s Christmas the best EVER.”

Mall Santa didn’t want to give Michael a Nerf gun for Christmas and made him cry. The @NRA made it our mission to fix this and make Michael’s Christmas the best EVER. pic.twitter.com/wpGAzcpqAs — NRA (@NRA) December 14, 2020

DeCarlo asked Santa at the Harlem Irving Plaza (HIP) shopping center for a Nerf gun for Christmas earlier this month, but Santa refused his request. (RELATED: Cops Dressed As Santa And Elf Arrest Suspected Shoplifters, Car Thieves In Undercover California Bust)

“Nope, no guns” Santa said.

DeCarlo’s mother appeared to believe Santa misheard her son, clarifying to the man dressed as Kris Kringle that her son wanted “a Nerf gun.”

However, he stood his ground, once again reiterating his denial.

“Nope, not even a Nerf gun. Nope. If your dad wants to get it for you that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you. What else would you like?”

DeCarlo then bursts into tears.

The HIP later issued an apology and sent the “real” Santa to DeCarlo’s home where he was gifted the toy.

“The HIP and our third-party Santa company are distraught and deeply apologetic about the unfortunate incident which occurred at Santa set on December 6,” their Facebook post read, noting that the Santa “turned in his resignation.”

“We are happy to report that the “real” Santa visited the boy at his home today to bring him a nerf gun! We hope we restored Christmas magic to this boy and his family with Santa’s special visit.”

Hasbro, the company that owns the Nerf brand, sent DeCarlo a “care package of our latest Nerf blasters just in time for the holidays” following the incident, according to Fox News.