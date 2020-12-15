McConnell Recognizes Biden As President-Elect For The First Time

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden as the President-elect for the first time Tuesday in a speech on the Senate floor.

In his weekly floor speech, McConnell congratulated Biden on winning the 2020 presidential election against President Donald Trump, citing the electoral college certifying the win for Biden Monday. McConnell also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“The electoral college has spoken,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, adding, “Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

“I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris,” McConnell said. “Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

McConnell went on to praise the work Trump and Vice Mike President Pence did. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Continued To Not Wear A Mask Inside The Georgia Capitol As Presiding Officer)

“It would take far more than one speech to catalog all the major wins the Trump administration has helped deliver for the American people,” McConnell continued. “The outsider who swore he would shake up Washington and lead our country to new accomplishments, both at home and abroad proceeded to do exactly that. President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence deserve our thanks and our gratitude for their tireless work and their essential roles in all these victories and in many more.”(RELATED: ‘Schizophrenic’: McConnell Tears Into Pelosi, Democrats For Continuing To Block COVID-19 Relief)

McConnell previously weighed in on the election results in November, saying every legal vote should be counted and that both parties should be able to watch the counting process.