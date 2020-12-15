Former State Rep Nina Turner Announces Ohio Congressional Bid

Former state representative and Sen. Bernie Sanders ally Nina Turner officially announced her bid to succeed Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge Tuesday.

Turner, a native Ohioan who has held multiple elected offices in her home state, developed a national profile after backing Sanders during his first presidential bid. Fudge was recently nominated to serve as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, and if confirmed by the Senate she will vacate her Cleveland-based congressional seat.

“I grew up here. I raised my family here. I have a history of serving here. The time is right,” Turner said during her announcement, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I certainly congratulate Congresswoman Marcia Fudge for being picked by President-elect Biden and I certainly want the opportunity to build on a very strong legacy of the 11th Congressional District.”

Disappointed to see Dems using GOP talking points to attack ideas our base (and the county) support. A majority of Americans Support: ????A Green New Deal

????Medicare for All

????Student Debt Cancellation

????Criminal Justice Reform

????Living wages

????Free College#DemDebate — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 26, 2020

Turner, a former Ohio state senator and Cleveland City Councilwoman, led Our Revolution, a national progressive organization, before becoming a national co-chair of Sanders’ 2020 campaign. She has vocally supported progressive policies including Medicare-for-All and the Green New Deal. (RELATED: Nina Turner Said Voting For Biden Was Like ‘Eating A Bowl Of Sh**’)

Before she officially announced her campaign she already had support from some progressive lawmakers, including Democratic Representative-elect Cori Bush and Rep. Ro Khanna, who endorsed her Tuesday afternoon.

Should Fudge be confirmed by the Senate and her seat becomes vacant, Turner would likely be elected to Congress in a special election if she wins the Democratic primary in Ohio’s heavily-Democratic 11th District.

