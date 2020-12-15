Warner Bros. Releases The Opening Scene From ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Wonder Bros. surprised fans Tuesday afternoon with the opening scene from “Wonder Woman 1984.”

That’s right, folks. The film studio dropped the first scene from the highly-anticipated sequel with Gal Gadot, which arrives on HBO Max December 25. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can watch the opening scene below.

I can’t tell you all how pumped I am for “Wonder Woman 1984” to arrive. It’s without a doubt the most-hyped movie of 2020, and we were supposed to get it a long time ago.

Instead of getting it this past summer, the film was repeatedly pushed, and it’ll now arrive for fans December 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm)

To say I’m excited would be a major understatement. Obviously, the opening scene didn’t show us much other than a bit about Wonder Woman as a child and then a quick jump to 1984.

It was still more than enough to get me amped up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm)

One of the things I’m most curious about is finding out how Chris Pine’s character gets back into the mix. I think most fans would agree that it’s the biggest question mark lingering over the movie, and I can’t wait to see how it’s all pieced together.

Make sure to check out “Wonder Woman 1984” starting December 25 on HBO Max!