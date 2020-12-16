Taylor Swift Opens Up About One Of The Things She And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Have ‘Always Bonded Over’

Taylor Swift opened up about one of the things she and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn have “always bonded over,” which is music.

“Joe [Alwyn] and I really love sad songs,” the 31-year-old pop singer shared during a recent interview with Zane Lowe for the 2020 Apple Music Awards. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

“We’ve always bonded over music … we write the saddest songs,” she added. “We just really love sad songs, what can I say?”

At one point, the “Shake It Off” hitmaker admitted that it was Joe who “started” and “came up with the melodic structure of” her latest track titled, “Champagne Problems.” (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

Alwyn also co-wrote several songs on her new album “Evermore” and the “Me!” hitmaker said in a way it didn’t come as a total “surprise” to her because bonding over music is what they “always” do.

“I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he’s always the person showing me songs by artists, then they become my favorite songs,” Swift explained.

And while she and her boyfriend of four years worked together on songs, you won’t find his name in the credits because he wrote under a pseudonym, William Bowery.

Taylor shared in a prior interview, that if fans want to know why, they are going to have to ask Joe themselves.

“You’ve got to ask him because it’s really more his story than mine,” Taylor shared during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”