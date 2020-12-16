Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Neighbors Initiate Legal Action To Keep Him From Living At His Resort

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors have taken legal action against the president in hopes of preventing him from living at his Palm Beach, Florida club Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.

Trump is expected to move into Mar-a-Lago, making it his legal residence, after leaving office January, according to The Washington Post. Trump’s neighbors, the DeMoss family, delivered a demand letter to the Secret Service and the town of Palm Beach, questioning the legality of Trump living at the Palm Beach residence, according to The Washington Post.

The letter points to a 1993 agreement the president signed after switching the property from a private residence to a private club, according to The Washington Post. The agreement states club members can’t spend more than 21 days a year, and no more than seven days in a row, in the guest suites, The Washington Post reported.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors go to war to stop him from living there. In the 90’s Trump signed an agreement with the city of Palm Beach that in order to turn the once private home into a club, no one could actually reside there. They intend to force that agreement with the city. pic.twitter.com/X4ka8jgcWw — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 16, 2020

Prior to finalizing the agreement, Trump’s attorney guaranteed the town that the president would not live at Mar-a-Lago in a public meeting, according to The Washington Post.

The letter claims the president should not move in, avoiding “an embarrassing situation” if he is forced to leave at a later date, The Washington Post reported. (RELATED: 3 Teens In Custody After Allegedly Running From Police With An AK-47 Through Mar-A-Lago)

Glenn Zeitz, Palm Beach resident, said, “there’s absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club,” according to The Washington Post. Trump and Zeitz have run into legal conflict in the past over Atlantic City property, The Washington Post reported.

“Basically he’s playing a dead hand. He’s not going to intimidate or bluff people because we’re going to be there,” Zeitz said, according to The Washington Post.

This is not the first complaint Trump has been the subject of in his neighborhood. Before he took office, he ran into issues with the town after refusing to adhere to a flagpole height limit, according to The Washington Post. In more recent years, neighbors have complained of congested streets when Trump visits the club, The Washington Post reported.

“Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale, and we are confident President Trump will find one which meets his needs,” the letter states, according to The Washington Post.