College Drug Ring Funneling Through Duke, UNC, Other Schools Busted

Nearly two dozen students at multiple universities are facing federal charges for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring that operated over the last three years.

21 students have been arrested and charged with multiple felonies for their participation in a drug trafficking ring that went through the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University and Appalachian State University, according toa Thursday report from WRAL.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle dDistrict of North Carolina Matt Martin and Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced the drug ring bust and gave details of how the ring operated at a press conference. (RELATED: ‘Pagans’ Motorcycle Gang Members Arrested For Drug Trafficking, Jewelry And Cash Seized)

Thousands of pounds of marijuana, as well as hundreds of kilograms of other drugs such as cocaine, were transported through the drug ring, WRAL reported.

Students who bought drugs from the ring would pay half with cash, and the other half with Venmo, according to the report.

An investigation into the alleged college drug ring began when there was suspected illegal drug activity within the UNC’s Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi fraternities between 2017 and 2020.

Most of those charged in the bust were “current or former students,” Martin said according to WRAL. The majority were from UNC with a few others from Duke and Appalchian State.

“Administrators can’t turn a blind eye any longer.” Martin said according to WRAL. “We can not let this culture continue.”

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement to WRAL that the college was “extremely disappointed to learn of these alleged actions on our campus” and was working with law enforcement to take disciplinary action.